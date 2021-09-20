Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $42,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $311.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.87. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.