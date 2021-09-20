Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 535,460 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,006 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535,460 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Matador Resources worth $46,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTDR opened at $30.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

