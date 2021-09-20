Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,607 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of FactSet Research Systems worth $45,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.44.

Shares of FDS opened at $378.25 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $390.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.