Primerica’s (PRI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Primerica (NYSE:PRI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Monday, RTT News reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

NYSE:PRI opened at $149.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.48. Primerica has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.60 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,381,000 after acquiring an additional 35,957 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,109,000 after acquiring an additional 130,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100,932 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,926,000 after acquiring an additional 595,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,171,000 after acquiring an additional 218,581 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

