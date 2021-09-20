Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $166.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Primerica stock opened at $149.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica has a 12-month low of $107.63 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 51.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.6% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth $3,280,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 21.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

