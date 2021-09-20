Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

Primerica (NYSE:PRI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $149.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.88. Primerica has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.60 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. Analysts predict that Primerica will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Primerica by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Primerica by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

