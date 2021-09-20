PowerPool (CVP) Market Capitalization Tops $43.87 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $43.87 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00054768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00125013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044464 BTC.

About PowerPool

CVP is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,268,901 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

