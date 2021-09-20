Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 89.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 804,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 37,526 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

