Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) Short Interest Update

Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:PSPC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,865. Post Holdings Partnering has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.21.

About Post Holdings Partnering

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Post Holdings Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post Holdings Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.