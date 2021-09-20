POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in POSCO by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,704,000 after buying an additional 772,047 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,316,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in POSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,789,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,114,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after buying an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

PKX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

POSCO stock opened at $74.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. POSCO has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $92.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that POSCO will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

POSCO Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

