Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,800 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 1,533,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 235.4 days.

Shares of POYYF traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,547. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.