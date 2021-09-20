Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,800 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 1,533,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 235.4 days.
Shares of POYYF traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,547. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52.
About Polymetal International
Read More: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.