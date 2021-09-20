Polychain Monsters 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.81 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for $13.86 or 0.00031988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $47.10 million and $1.81 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00054450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00124406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00044115 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,290,833 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,287 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

