Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) Short Interest Up 31.3% in August

Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Polarean Imaging stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,255. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26. Polarean Imaging has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of polarized Xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

