Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) Short Interest Up 31.3% in August

Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Polarean Imaging stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,255. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26. Polarean Imaging has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.50.
Polarean Imaging Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Polarean Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarean Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.