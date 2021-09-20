PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000.

KAR stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. Research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

