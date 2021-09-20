PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 133.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $62,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at $107,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,023 shares of company stock valued at $37,906,905. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $143.37 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

