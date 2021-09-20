PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $159,000 Stock Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after acquiring an additional 240,173 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 192,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 21,623 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 45.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 16,732 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

IEP opened at $51.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -109.14%.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

