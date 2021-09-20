PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 43.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHYF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

SHYF opened at $42.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $45.08.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. On average, analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,237 shares in the company, valued at $14,919,454.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

