PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 102.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 87,160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 130.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE XHR opened at $17.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.63. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

