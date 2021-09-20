Playcent Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,620.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Playcent has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Playcent has a market cap of $2.61 million and $18,620.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00055725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00123152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012011 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00045478 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,583,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

