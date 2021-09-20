PIXEL Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. PIXEL has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $179.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,798.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.75 or 0.01255190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.36 or 0.00525958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.57 or 0.00323234 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00059316 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000949 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

