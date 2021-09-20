Pivotal Research Raises DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $65.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price objective upped by Pivotal Research from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded DISH Network from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Benchmark began coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.88.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DISH Network will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

