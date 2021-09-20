Pivotal Research Raises DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $65.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price objective upped by Pivotal Research from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded DISH Network from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Benchmark began coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.88.
NASDAQ:DISH opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DISH Network Company Profile
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
