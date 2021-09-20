Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,933,000 after buying an additional 662,503 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $5,503,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average is $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.81 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $5,570,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 809,617 shares of company stock worth $55,522,881. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

