Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,764.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,742.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2,445.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

