Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,393.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,445.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,342.75.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Featured Article: What is a resistance level?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.