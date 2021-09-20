Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,393.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,445.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,342.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

