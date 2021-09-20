Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 0.7% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 198,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Danaher by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,202,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $320.82 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $201.44 and a one year high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.48 and a 200-day moving average of $267.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

