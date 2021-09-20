Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 877,475 Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 877,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,951,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.42% of Infinera as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 27.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 28,808 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 121,616 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth $279,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 329.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 289,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 221,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth $283,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infinera alerts:

INFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.