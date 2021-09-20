Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 51,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

The firm has a market cap of $592.22 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). On average, equities research analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,202,000 after acquiring an additional 490,490 shares during the period. General Atlantic LLC bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth $67,716,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth $67,910,000. venBio Partners LLC bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth $64,447,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth $28,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

