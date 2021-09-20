Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the August 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of PHVS traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $42.86.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,447,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,811,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,479,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

