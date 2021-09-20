Phala.Network (PHA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $168.67 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phala.Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00055248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00124587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00045276 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.