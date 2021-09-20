Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.6% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 717,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,750,461. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

