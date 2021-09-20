Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.25.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$9.32 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$2.32 and a 1 year high of C$9.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 6,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$47,601.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$854,487.60. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total transaction of C$29,906.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,310.05. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 43,000 shares of company stock worth $299,900 and sold 125,144 shares worth $908,718.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

