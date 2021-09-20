Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0317 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $7.32 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PEYUF. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.