Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.96.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEYUF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

OTCMKTS PEYUF traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,869. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.0317 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.