Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ PEBK traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Christine S. Abernethy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $1,005,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 24.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 11,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. 23.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

