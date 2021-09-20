People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Popular by 2,353.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Popular in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Popular in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Popular news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $164,583.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $73.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $83.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.83.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.34 million. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

