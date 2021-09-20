People s United Financial Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,826 shares of company stock worth $8,366,650 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.08.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $696.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $640.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.39 and a twelve month high of $715.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.56 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

