People s United Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $300.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.21. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.08.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

