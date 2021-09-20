People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,856 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after purchasing an additional 568,613 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after purchasing an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after acquiring an additional 118,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 142.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,900,000 after acquiring an additional 65,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.57.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZBRA stock opened at $569.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $594.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $562.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.15.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

