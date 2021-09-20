People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 77,184 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 182.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 77,184 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,629 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,327,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,058 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 293.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,642,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,429 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 177.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

