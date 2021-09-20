People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 5,629 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Truist Financial by 325.3% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $55.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.48. The company has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

