Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Stock Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 52,297 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,357,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,057,000 after purchasing an additional 127,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,295,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,579,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBA. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

