Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,051,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487,515 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $637,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $92,586,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 516.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,560,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after buying an additional 2,982,958 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,929,000 after buying an additional 2,296,314 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 978.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,525,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,329 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 72.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,911,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,891 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.73%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

