PBF Energy Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.35). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PBF. Wolfe Research downgraded PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.82.

PBF stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in PBF Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 494.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 214,389 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 165,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 29,784 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

