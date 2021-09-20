PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in PayPal were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $9.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $266.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,863. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $313.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

