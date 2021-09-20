PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,174,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 424,858 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 0.7% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.99% of PayPal worth $23,952,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $269.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,863. The firm has a market cap of $316.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.70. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

