Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 4,326 shares.The stock last traded at $4.00 and had previously closed at $3.98.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.62 million, a P/E ratio of 133.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Partner Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Partner Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

