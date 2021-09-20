PARSIQ Price Reaches $0.57 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $66.61 million and $1.48 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.45 or 0.00721355 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.24 or 0.01201858 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

