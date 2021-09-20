ParallelCoin Market Cap Hits $27,534.01 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 59.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0875 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $27,534.01 and $38.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 90.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.00365871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000746 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

