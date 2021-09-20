Parachute Reaches One Day Volume of $395,644.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $395,644.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00049687 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000472 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 83.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 612,976,692 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.