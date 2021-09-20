PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.69 Million

Brokerages expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to report $71.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.90 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $54.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $270.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.76 million to $271.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $320.02 million, with estimates ranging from $319.83 million to $320.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,849,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth about $14,784,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.63. 416,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,954. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.60. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.88.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

